Viral News: Delighting millions of Indians, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his mother Maye Musk on Monday shared their memories of the Taj Mahal, and recalled their visits to the country. Responding to a tweet about the facade of the Agra fort, Musk tweeted about his 2007 visit to India and raved about the Taj Mahal, which he called “truly a wonder of the world”.Also Read - Elon Musk Shoots Another Cryptic Tweet, Says, 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances...'

Musk tweeted, “It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world.”

It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

His mother Maye Musk also shared an interesting anecdote along with pictures about Elon’s grandparents who flew to the World Heritage Site in Agra on their way to Australia from South Africa in 1954.

“In 1954, your grandparents flew to the Taj Mahal from South Africa, on their way to Australia. The only people to ever do this trip in a single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS. Their motto ‘Live dangerously’. carefully,'” she tweeted late on Monday.

In 1954, your grandparents flew to the Taj Mahal from South Africa, on their way to Australia. The only people to ever do this trip in a single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS. Their motto “Live dangerously…. carefully.” https://t.co/JG4WQ7TbjF pic.twitter.com/YoOJP3HtSp — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 9, 2022

She even shared a picture of hers in front of the Taj Mahal that she visited in 2007.

I went to the Taj Mahal in 2007, not in a tiny plane🥺✈️ It is beautiful 🥰 https://t.co/hFAxwzZcgv pic.twitter.com/REb0yMLIOf — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 9, 2022

The tweets have now set off a series of speculations, with many wondering if Musk is planning another trip to India. Some followers even requested Elon to deliver the first Tesla in front of the Taj mahal. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma also quipped when will Musk visit India to deliver the first Tesla.

”It will be an incredible challenge for Tesla to build FSD for India. We are known to be the most unruly road users. That said, when are you coming here to deliver first @Tesla here at The Taj?” asked Sharma. Sharma’s tweet comes after Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla’s urged Musk to invest in India for large scale production of Tesla cars in the country.

It will be an incredible challenge for Tesla to build FSD for India.

We are known to be the most unruly road users ☺️

That said, when are you coming here to deliver first @Tesla here at The Taj ? 🙏🏼 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 9, 2022

However, Musk previously said that he is facing challenges from the government for releasing its products in India. “Tesla isn’t in India yet due to “Challenges with the government,” he had posted. Musk has said that he wants to launch cars in India, but the country’s import duties on EVs are “highest in the world by far”.