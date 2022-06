Viral News: A heartwarming picture post is going viral on social media showing an army officer feeding a baby. The picture shows the army officer sitting in the back of an ambulance and holding a baby in his arms. The next picture shows the officer trying to feed the baby. Meanwhile, another officer is seen standing by him with a cloth in his hands. The heartwarming image has touched a chord with netizens, who hailed the officer for his kindness.Also Read - Viral Video: Mama Monkey Goes To Bihar Doctor's Clinic With Baby To Get Wound Treated. Watch

The photo was posted on Twitter by Home Minister (State) Harsh Sanghavi with a caption that read, ”When emotions and duty go hand in hand. Hats off Indian Army.” See the picture here:

When emotions and duty go hand in hand. Hats off Indian Army👏 pic.twitter.com/irDgdzfkf5 — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) June 8, 2022

Needless to say, the post has gone viral, and people filled the comment section with emojis and appreciation. One user wrote, ”Really Heart touching moment, Salute you captain sab,” while another commented, ”Picture worth thousand words of appreciation.”

Here are more reactions:

I❤my Indian Army.

Guys you are the BEST in the world.

Fighting terrorists

Or

Helping with Emotions. https://t.co/Bk48QZOucq — Jai Shivaji & Jija Mai (@MukeshM93739493) June 9, 2022

Really Heart touching moment, Salute you captain sab. #IndianArmy https://t.co/Kj2p8rraw2 — 𝐍𝐞𝐨 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 (@NeoSingh5) June 9, 2022

🫡 Hats off to their dedication to humanity and their devotion to this Sacred Soil🇮🇳🪷 #SaveSoil The future is bright for sure. Jai Hind https://t.co/JEB7IfuMpH — Bhoo Mangalaakaanshii #SaveSoil (@BhooMangalaaka1) June 9, 2022

Picture worth thousand words of appreciation 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/UyaGqtgnMX — 🌸💮🌼💮Fiona🌸💮🌼💮 (@fromfarfarawayy) June 9, 2022

Bhartiya Sena ko dil se vandan…. Aao sub milkar ek naya Bharat padhaye, banaye aur badhaye https://t.co/zQ1JeXFFaM — Sanjay Thakkar (@SanjayT39668931) June 9, 2022

No word for Indian army…❤️❤️ https://t.co/PQ6BUZFAPR — Flying Surya । Option Trader (@surajthakur33) June 9, 2022

What do you think?