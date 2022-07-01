Viral News: The animal kingdom is pretty interesting and every day or the other, crazy and funny videos of these wonderful creatures go viral. Videos and pictures of animals in the wild are quite fascinating to watch, which often go viral on social media. One such extremely rare and deformed snake with two heads has been found in the wild in South Africa.Also Read - Viral Video: Protective Husky Snuggles With Toddler, Stops Dad From Disturbing His Sleep. Watch

Snake rescuer Nick Evans shared photos of the two-headed Southern Brown Egg-eater on Facebook. In his post, he said that he came across the rare reptile when he was asked to collect the snake from a man who had found the slithering animal in his garden. He informed that the Southern Brown Egg-eater is a common, totally harmless species, however, one with two heads is rare.

Apparently, the Durban man who spotted the rare snake in the garden didn’t want anyone to harm it. That’s why he put it in a bottle and asked Evans to take it away.

See the pictures here:

“It was such a strange sight, seeing this deformed snake. It’s a juvenile, around [a foot] in length. It was quite interesting to see how it moved. Sometimes, the heads would try to go in opposite directions from one another, other times, it would rest one head on the other. That seemed the most effective way of moving,” Evans wrote in the caption.

Here are more pictures: