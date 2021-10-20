New Delhi: FACEBOOK is changing its name and the internet can’t keep calm! Yes, it’s really happening. Amid an intense scrutiny over its business practices, social media giant Facebook is planning to rebrand the company with a new name that focuses on the metaverse. According to a report by The Verge, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is expected to announce the name at the company’s Connect conference on October 28.Also Read - Facebook is Planning To Change Its Name, To Focus On 'Metaverse': Verge Report

The website said the name of the social media application and service may remain unchanged, but the parent company could be rebranded. The rebrand would likely position Facebook’s social media app as one of many products under a parent company, which will also oversee groups like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and more, the report added.

The news has triggered a meme fest online and people are now busy guessing what the new name would be. Others took digs and poked fun at the announcement. Many speculated that Facebook might add ‘The’, and revert to its original name ‘TheFacebook’.

See the best ones:

Mark Zuckerberg thinks the solution to all his and his company woes is changing Facebook’s name back to The Facebook lmfao

pic.twitter.com/rH5rj4wBuM — Shamar English (@english_shamar) October 20, 2021

The Facebook memes have begun. pic.twitter.com/Y4KpiPDRAx — G.R.S. Jackson (@GRSJacksonReal) October 20, 2021

Facebook changing its name back to The Facebook: pic.twitter.com/4atuz4S0Mv — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) October 20, 2021

Well the post-modern choice has to be volte-faceBook. — Corinne Podger (@corinne_podger) October 20, 2021

Facebook: "If I change my name, the regulators won't be able to see me." pic.twitter.com/E9zt7Pb0Yf — Azeem Azhar (@azeem) October 20, 2021

The facebook can change its name. It’s still going to be pic.twitter.com/YPn4QmDVZm — drew_in_chicago (@drew_in_chicago) October 20, 2021

Timesuck

Facepalm

Braindrain — mordecaiholtz 🤳🔉💻 (@mordecaiholtz) October 20, 2021

The Social Network — Rahul Chakraborty • ̊🔸 ̊• (@hckmstrrahul) October 20, 2021

FaceDown

ZuckZuck

404Space — hcharlesproject (@hcharlesproject) October 20, 2021

imsellingyourdataverse — Naruto (@Naruto22670619) October 20, 2021

One user joked and suggested that Facebook go the Kanye way and change its name to ‘Ye’.

It would be awesome if Facebook changes its name to Ye. — Dave Pell (@davepell) October 20, 2021

Zuckerberg, who co-founded the social network in 2004, has said that the key to Facebook’s future lies with the metaverse concept — the idea that users will live, work and exercise inside a virtual universe. ”The metaverse is “going to be a big focus, and I think that this is just going to be a big part of the next chapter for the way that the internet evolves after the mobile internet,” Zuckerberg had told The Verge earlier. The ‘metaverse’ is a set of virtual spaces where one can create and explore with other people who aren’t in the same physical space.

The rebranding would come at a time when Facebook is under fire from regulators, lawmakers and activists.

(With Agency inputs)