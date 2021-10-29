Viral News: On Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that his company will be called “Meta” to reflect the company’s focus on building a larger virtual world beyond the Facebook platform. The tech giant said the change would bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand and added that the corporate structure would remain the same.Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg Changes Facebook’s Name To Meta In Rebranding Effort; More Focus On Virtual World

Meta reportedly refers to ‘metaverse’ – Zuckerberg’s vision for the company’s transition into shared augmented reality where uses work and play in virtual world environments. The name change comes as the company shifts its focus to the “metaverse,” which refers to efforts to combine virtual and augmented reality technologies in a new online realm.

“Announcing @Meta – the Facebook company’s new name. Meta is helping to build the metaverse, a place where we’ll play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection,” the company said. Zuckerberg said that Meta comes from the Greek word for “beyond”, and better represents the company now.

Soon after the name change, social media was flooded with jokes, memes and jibes, with many roasting Mark Zuckerberg for the decision. One user joked: “This all happened because Zuckerberg never meta girl until college.”

Here are more reactions:

this all happened because zuckerberg never meta girl until college — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) October 28, 2021

Meta or Maga? I missed the announcement… — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) October 28, 2021

There once was a hacker named Zuck

Who screwed half the world for a buck

People hoped he’d do betta

So the name changed to Meta

But the name and the product still suck — Roger McNamee — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) October 28, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg got innovative idea how to deal Facebook via #Meta pic.twitter.com/S8YUBWiQHW — Ashutosh Srivastava (@ashutosh_sri8) October 29, 2021

Facebook is changing its name to Meta. They should have just stopped at Meh pic.twitter.com/LniWs5wqOn — Rex the TV terrier (@rexthetvterrier) October 28, 2021

I saw the funniest comment over on Facebook: META: M=Manipulating

E= Everyone

T= Through

A= Advertising 🤣 — Robert McCarthy #GetVaccinated #TrikaftaNow (@87_RobertM) October 28, 2021

Our parents about to be like "My Facebook says meta ,how do I change it back." pic.twitter.com/lVzysJPXFU — chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) October 28, 2021

"Facebook has changed its name to #Meta" Now Facebook be like: pic.twitter.com/8gk69qUP5f — thewittyfolks (@thewittyfolks) October 28, 2021

Mom and Dad to #Meta in their Mobile phones: pic.twitter.com/OlDzdTjwKP — Ankush (@_James_Bong) October 28, 2021

.