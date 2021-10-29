Viral News: On Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that his company will be called “Meta” to reflect the company’s focus on building a larger virtual world beyond the Facebook platform. The tech giant said the change would bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand and added that the corporate structure would remain the same.Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg Changes Facebook’s Name To Meta In Rebranding Effort; More Focus On Virtual World
Meta reportedly refers to ‘metaverse’ – Zuckerberg’s vision for the company’s transition into shared augmented reality where uses work and play in virtual world environments. The name change comes as the company shifts its focus to the “metaverse,” which refers to efforts to combine virtual and augmented reality technologies in a new online realm.
“Announcing @Meta – the Facebook company’s new name. Meta is helping to build the metaverse, a place where we’ll play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection,” the company said. Zuckerberg said that Meta comes from the Greek word for “beyond”, and better represents the company now.
Soon after the name change, social media was flooded with jokes, memes and jibes, with many roasting Mark Zuckerberg for the decision. One user joked: “This all happened because Zuckerberg never meta girl until college.”
Here are more reactions:
.