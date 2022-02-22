Fact Check: The advent of social media and technology has made it easy to spread fake news and dupe people. On a daily basis, scammers post fake job ads and appointment letters on recruitments websites with the aim of stealing money and data. In this regard, The Income Tax department has warned all job seekers to watch out for fake appointment letters, which have been in circulation for a while now. In a tweet, the department put up a public notice, alerting people not to fall prey to these fraudulent letters.Also Read - Last Chance to Verify Your ITR For AY 2020-21: Check Income Tax Department's Latest Reminder as Deadline Nears

Income Tax Department cautions the public not to fall prey to fraudulent persons misleading job-aspirants by issuing fake appointment letters for joining the Department. A public notice in this regard has been issued, which is available at this link:https://t.co/7imrJHapGg pic.twitter.com/j5ZbPF5zMw — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) February 22, 2022

Here is the full statement issued by IT department:

It has been brought to the notice of the Income Tax Department that some fraudulent persons are misleading candidates by issuing fake appointment letters for joining in the Income Tax Department. The General public is hereby informed that direct recruitment to all Group B/ Group C posts in the income tax department is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission and notifications/ results are made available on the SSC website https://ssc.nic.in.

Thereafter, the regional allocation of the selected candidates is done and the list uploaded on the department website https:/ / incometaxindia.gov.in. Therefore, the general public is hereby cautioned/ advised against taking cognizance of such fake advertisements/notifications/ appointments/letters advertised/circulated through any other platform/ portal other than the official websites of the SSC and the Income Tax Department.