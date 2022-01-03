Texas: You might have heard of it raining cats and dogs before, but fish? Yes, several residents of Texarkana in East Texas, reported seeing small fish falling from the sky during a rainstorm this week. According to USA Today, the raining fish is a phenomenon called ‘animal rain’ that happens when small water animals such as frogs, crabs or small fish are swept into waterspouts.Also Read - Rare 'Walking Fish' Spotted in Australia After 22 Years

A local resident said that the rare phenomenon happened around 4:30 p.m last Wednesday when it “rained fish” for a few minutes as storms moved through the area. James Audirsch said he and his co-worker, Brad Pratt, heard loud noises and looked outside only to see fish falling from the sky.

“There was a loud crack of thunder and when we opened up the bay door. I looked outside and it was raining real hard and a fish hit the ground, and then I said, ‘It’s raining fish!’ Brad was like, ‘No it’s not,’ and I’m like, ‘No, it really is!’ and fish were droppin’ here and everywhere, ” Audirsch told News Nation Now.

The City of Texarkana later posted a photo of the raining fish on Facebook and wrote, ”2021 is pulling out all the tricks… including raining fish in Texarkana today. 🌧🐟 And no, this isn’t a joke. Animal rain is a phenomenon that occurs when small water animals like frogs, crabs, and small fish are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that occur on the surface of the earth. They are then rained down at the same time as the rain. While it’s uncommon, it happens, as evidenced in several places in Texarkana today. So, show us your fishy pics! And please, for the sake of everyone, let’s tiptoe into 2022 as quietly as possible.”

See the post here:

A user reacting to the post and wrote, “We thought it was hail hitting our car but it was fish from Heaven.” Yet another added, “Oh wow that’s crazy.”

Similar incidents have been reported in which frogs and toads have also been seen falling from the sky.