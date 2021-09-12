Surat: With the ongoing 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, various artists have come up with unique designs of idols of Lord Ganesha and their efforts are being applauded by netizens. Among them is also a Surat-based miniature artist who has crafted idols of the elephant-headed Hindu god on shells, pearls, needles, and other small objects. The artist, Pawan Kumar Sharma has been creating miniatures throughout his life and has already been named in the India Book of Records for creating the smallest idol of 0.5mm on a lead pencil.Also Read - Punjab Lockdown: State Extends Covid Restrictions Till Sept 30, Limits Public Gathering to 300 | Guidelines Here

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma said, "I wanted to do something unique. I have created many miniatures throughout my life. So, on this Ganesh Chaturthi, I created Ganesha idols on shells, pearls, pulses, needles, lead pencils, and other small objects. The smallest idol of Ganesha is 0.5mm on a lead pencil."

"I have created 13 Ganesha idols till now and painted all of them after carving on different objects," he added. For carving miniature idols on pearls, it took him around five to six hours to create one.

He further said that these miniatures are completely eco-friendly and affordable. The devotees of Lord Ganesha can also wear the miniature carved on pearls as a pendant.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, started on September 10 this year. People have been creating unique Ganesha idols across the country on this ten-day festival.

(With ANI inputs)