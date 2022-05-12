Haridwar: In a rather strange case, a couple from Uttarakhand’s Haridwar has moved to court against their son and daughter-in-law demanding either a grandchild within a year or compensation of ₹5 crores from both. According to an ANI report, the parents said that they invested money on their son’s education and building home, and are now financially broke. They have now demanded Rs 2.5 crore each from their son and daughter-in-law.Also Read - Viral Video: Alert RPF Jawan Saves Woman's Life As She Slips & Falls From Moving Train in Bhubaneswar | Watch

The couple named Sanjeev Prasad and Sadhana Prasad got their son Shrey Sagar married to Shubhangi in the year 2016. Shrey Sagar is a pilot while his wife works in Noida. They sent them to Thailand for their honeymoon but were mentally harassed every time they asked for a grandchild. “They were wedded in 2016 in hopes of having grandchildren. We didn’t care about gender, just wanted a grandchild”, said father Sanjeev Prasad. Meanwhile, mother Sadhana Prasad added that Shrey Sagar is their only son and that she had fulfilled all his demands since his childhood.

Haridwar, Uttarakhand | Parents move court against son&daughter-in-law, demand grandchildren/Rs 5 cr compensation. They were wedded in 2016 in hopes of having grandchildren. We didn't care about gender, just wanted a grandchild: SR Prasad, Father pic.twitter.com/mVhk024RG3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2022

“I gave my son all my money, got him trained in America. I don’t have any money now. We have taken a loan from the bank to build a home. We are troubled financially and personally. We have demanded Rs 2.5 cr each from both my son and daughter-in-law in our petition,” said Prasad.

I gave my son all my money, got him trained in America. I don't have any money now. We have taken a loan from bank to build home. We're troubled financially& personally. We have demanded Rs 2.5 cr each from both my son & daughter-in-law in our petition: SR Prasad, Father pic.twitter.com/MeKMlBSFk1 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2022

Advocate AK Srivastava, who is the lawyer of the parents, said the case portrays the truth of modern society. “This case portrays the truth of society. We invest in our children, make them capable of working in good firms. Children owe their parents basic financial care. The parents have demanded either a grandchild within a year or compensation of Rs 5 crores,” he said.

A suit has been filed in the court against Shrey Sagar and Shubhangi under the relevant sections of domestic violence in district court of Haridwar. Its next hearing is to be held on May 17.