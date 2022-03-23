Chicago: Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Solomon, who is also a professional DJ, has landed a gig at Chicago’s largest music festival Lollapalooza, joining a roster headlined by artists including Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly and Doja Cat. According to a Bloomberg Quint report Solomon is among the musicians listed in the lineup released on Tuesday by organizers of the four-day event, which also includes legendary bands such as Metallica and Green Day.Also Read - After Vegas massacre, US gun lobby backs calls for new curbs

Over the years, Lollapalooza has showcased every great artist from Paul McCartney to Pearl Jam to Kendrick Lamar.

Who Is Multitalented Goldman Sachs CEO, David Solomon?

Solomon started his career as DJ under the stage name D-Sol, but now he reportedly just prefers using his CEO name as his stage name. Since assuming the top spot at Goldman in October 2018, Solomon has jammed at a variety of high-profile events, including an Amazon.com Inc. confab in 2019 and Super Bowl parties.

Yet the 60-year-old Goldman Sachs CEO’s appearance at Lollapalooza, which advertises nine stages and dozens of participating bands, represents the most marquee music industry festival yet for the Wall Street banker, whose past performances have largely been before elite party-goers or at corporate events, according to the Bloomberg Quint.

Beyond his side-gig as a DJ, Solomon also has acting credits on his resume, as he played himself in a cameo on the Showtime series “Billions.”

All About Lollapalooza, Chicago’s largest music festival

Lollapalooza, first held in 1991, is one of America’s largest music festivals that brings together artists playing rock, pop, hip-hop, and electronic dance music under one umbrella and commands a wide audience base. According to the report Bloomberg Quint report, the general admission tickets for the music festival starts at USD 350.

The festival attracted as many as 385,000 concertgoers in 2021, according to local Chicago news reports. This year’s festival is scheduled for July 28-31 in Chicago’s Grant Park.