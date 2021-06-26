Islamabad: Craving for those juicy mangoes, but can’t eat them because you are a diabetic? Well, this problem has now been taken care of in Pakistan as three varieties of sugar-free mangoes with a 4 to 6 percent sugar level have been introduced by an expert. This comes as a huge relief for people suffering from diabetes who were not able to consume the summery fruit because of its high sugary content. Also Read - Miyazaki Mangoes: MP Couple Hires 4 Security Guards, 6 Dogs To Protect Two Mango Trees, The Reason Will Leave You Stunned

According to a report by News 18, the names of sugar-free mangoes sold in local stores are, Sonaro, Glenn, and Keitt. These varieties were introduced in Pakistan’s markets following a scientific modification by a mang expert at a private agriculture farm called M H Panhwar Farms in Sindh’s Tando Allahyar.

M H Panhwar’s nephew and a mango expert Ghulam Sarwar told ARY News, “The Government of Pakistan had conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Mr Panhwar for his research related to fruits including mangoes and banana. After his death, I continued his work and carried out modification after importing different genres of mangoes [from foreign countries] to test its growth in this atmosphere and soil.”

Sarwar also said he worked on three aspects of mango production: introducing new types, enhancing the fruit’s shelf life, and managing sugar levels for diabetics.

“The Keitt variety has the lowest sugar level up to 4.7 percent, while Sonaro and Glenn have sugar levels up to 5.6 percent and six percent respectively,” he added.

The prices of sugar-free mangoes are equivalent to the normal varieties of mangoes available in Pakistan markets at the price of around Rs150 per kilogram.

He said the project is being run on a personal basis without any assistance from the government and that there are 44 mango qualitative varieties available in their 300-acre farm including late, mid and early varieties.