Google Doodle Today: Google on Wednesday celebrated the 200th birth anniversary of legendary French painter, Rosa Bonheur, an animalière (animalier) with a special doodle. The doodle features a sketch of Bonheur painting a flock of sheep in the outdoors. Her paintings include Ploughing in the Nivernais, first exhibited at the Paris Salon of 1848, and now at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, and The Horse Fair, which was exhibited at the Salon of 1853.Also Read - International Women's Day 2022: Google Doodle Honours Homemakers, Working Women With Animated Slideshow

About Rosa Bonheur

Rosa Bonheur was born on this day in 1822 in Bordeaux, France. Her early artistic education was facilitated by her father, a minor landscape painter. Although her aspirations for a career in the arts were unconventional for women of the time, Bonheur closely followed the development of artistic traditions through years of careful study and preparing sketches before immortalizing them on canvas.

Bonheur’s reputation as an animal painter and sculptor grew into the 1840s, with many of her works exhibited at the prestigious Paris Salon from 1841 to 1853. Scholars believe an 1849 exhibition of “Plowing in Nivernais,” a government commission that is now housed in France’s Musée Nationale du Château de Fontainebleau, established her as a professional artist. In 1853, Bonheur garnered international acclaim with her painting “The Horse Fair,” which depicted the horse market held in Paris. As her most well-known work, this painting remains on exhibit in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.