Patna: A 24-year-old Economics graduate is creating ripples on the internet after she opened up a tea shop named Chaiwali outside Patna Womens' College. Notably, the woman decided to become an entrepreneur by opening a tea shop after she was unable to find a good job. According to reports, she had been preparing for competitive exams, but was unsuccessful.

Hailing from Bihar’s Purnia, Priyanka is a graduate from Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi. She started selling tea from April 11 this year outside Patna Women’s College. Her shop Chaiwali, serves 4 innovative styles of tea, including Paan tea and chocolate tea. The sign outside her shop says, “Initiative towards aatmanirbar bharat. Soch mat, chalu kar de bas [Don’t think about it, just begin].”

See the pictures here:

Bihar: Priyanka Gupta, an economics graduate sets up a tea stall near Women's College in Patna I did my UG in 2019 but was unable to get a job in the last 2 yrs. I took inspiration from Prafull Billore. There are many chaiwallas, why can't there be a chaiwali?, she says pic.twitter.com/8jfgwX4vSK — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

“For the past two years, I have been trying continuously to clear the bank competitive exams but in vain. So, instead of going back home, I decided to set up my tea stall in Patna on a hand cart. I am not hesitant to set up my own tea stall in the city and I view this business as a step towards Atamnirbhar Bharat,” Priyanka told India Today.

The pictures have gone viral, receiving mixed responses from people. While some applauded her entrepreneurial spirit and called her inspiring, others lamented about the lack of jobs in the country.

One user wrote, ”This is the situation, no jobs, inflation, no proper food for people. But we are fighting on hindu muslim, main headlines on riots. Ham next 50 years mai Africa ban na hai ya America jaise ban na hai hamare upar depend karta hai.” Another user wrote, ”What a shame, true face of joblessness. Nothing to be proud of.” A third commented, What an Inspiration this is the mentality and mindset we need in our girls & boys both…Good luck to Priyanka Gupta with her new venture.”

Here are more reactions:

Modi ji inspiring the entire generation. Soon India will be self sufficient in Chaiwalas and Chaiwalis. As crores of unemployed/unemployable rush to open a tea stall this will be certainly a boom to Indian economy and GDP will rise higher, may be even 420%! What a master stroke! — Anurāgh Aziz (@professoranurag) April 19, 2022

What a shame, true face of joblessness. Nothing to be proud of. — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) April 19, 2022

I have two perspectives. 1. No work is small or big. 2. If I had to do this after studying then what is the need of studies?, administration is responsible for this. I'm proud of you girl — Devraj Rajput (@iamDevraj21) April 19, 2022

Citizens of #Bihar especially #Patna do visit Priyanka Gupta Tea Shop & help her to be successful in this initiative of Patience Hardwork and Honesty. Respected @NitishKumar ji request to help her in all the possible way I will visit her shop & help as per my capabilities. https://t.co/x7E9kIxe59 pic.twitter.com/KVK9Te8C9c — The Joker Bhai (@TheJokerBhai98) April 19, 2022

21st century revolution will be chaiwala and chaiwali revolution. Go-ahead didi we all supporting you. https://t.co/htJoIZId6p — Afroz hassan (@user_afroz) April 19, 2022

Way to go #chaiwalli! Put that Economics degree to good use! Bharat, the land of entrepreneurs! May the Gods & Goddesses bless you & your business. https://t.co/mURDVj8u0g — Gautam Satpathy (@gautamsatpathy) April 19, 2022

It’s impossible for any government to create jobs for all. Unemployed must strive to become entrepreneurs. Massive opportunities available in every sector. In turn they can create jobs https://t.co/vy8ABX1XSo — Barghava Vetrivel (@BarghavaV) April 19, 2022

Interestingly, Priyanka’s inspiration is Prafull Billore, who runs a tea shop in Ahmedabad. Despite being an MBA graduate, Billore started a tea shop and now he owns a huge business.