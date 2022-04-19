Patna: A 24-year-old Economics graduate is creating ripples on the internet after she opened up a tea shop named Chaiwali outside Patna Womens’ College. Notably, the woman decided to become an entrepreneur by opening a tea shop after she was unable to find a good job. According to reports, she had been preparing for competitive exams, but was unsuccessful.Also Read - Impressed With Yogi Adityanath, Varanasi Chaiwala Renames His Shop As 'Bulldozer Baba Tea Stall'
Hailing from Bihar’s Purnia, Priyanka is a graduate from Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi. She started selling tea from April 11 this year outside Patna Women’s College. Her shop Chaiwali, serves 4 innovative styles of tea, including Paan tea and chocolate tea. The sign outside her shop says, “Initiative towards aatmanirbar bharat. Soch mat, chalu kar de bas [Don’t think about it, just begin].”
See the pictures here:
“For the past two years, I have been trying continuously to clear the bank competitive exams but in vain. So, instead of going back home, I decided to set up my tea stall in Patna on a hand cart. I am not hesitant to set up my own tea stall in the city and I view this business as a step towards Atamnirbhar Bharat,” Priyanka told India Today.
The pictures have gone viral, receiving mixed responses from people. While some applauded her entrepreneurial spirit and called her inspiring, others lamented about the lack of jobs in the country.
One user wrote, ”This is the situation, no jobs, inflation, no proper food for people. But we are fighting on hindu muslim, main headlines on riots. Ham next 50 years mai Africa ban na hai ya America jaise ban na hai hamare upar depend karta hai.” Another user wrote, ”What a shame, true face of joblessness. Nothing to be proud of.” A third commented, What an Inspiration this is the mentality and mindset we need in our girls & boys both…Good luck to Priyanka Gupta with her new venture.”
Here are more reactions:
Interestingly, Priyanka’s inspiration is Prafull Billore, who runs a tea shop in Ahmedabad. Despite being an MBA graduate, Billore started a tea shop and now he owns a huge business.