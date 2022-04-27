Pune: Overjoyed with the birth of a girl child, a family in Maharashtra’s Pune gave the baby a grand welcome by bringing her home in a helicopter. Ajit Pandurang Balwadkar, a resident of Balewadi area on the outskirts of Pune, told reporters that he wanted to accord a grand welcome to Krushika, the newest member of the family. So when it was time to bring the baby and her mother home from the maternal grandparents’ house in nearby Shewal Wadi, he booked a chopper, he said.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Helps Bride Get Ready on Wedding Day, Netizens Say 'Kitna Care Karta Hai' | Watch

News agency ANI shared photos of the happy occasion which show the whole family gathered together to welcome its newest member. A helicopter can also be seen in the background. That was not it! Firecrackers were also burst to welcome the baby girl.

See the photos here:

Maharashtra | Ajit Pandurang Balwadkar, a farmer from Balewadi hired a helicopter to bring his newborn granddaughter and daughter-in-law to his house in Balewadi from the maternal house of the daughter-in-law in Shewalwadi in Pune. (26.04) pic.twitter.com/T9dR8gxVqe — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

The pictures have gone viral, and netizens loved the beautiful gesture. Twitterati appreciated the family for celebrating the birth of a girl child in such an amazing manner. One user wrote, ”Not one to appreciate pomp but this for the girl child I LOVE. Congratulations.” Another commented, ”This is what we call, “Happiness” in doing such act, where money has no value. Human values are important above all.’

Not one to appreciate pomp but this for the girl child I LOVE. Congratulations 🎉 — Heena B (@br_heena) April 27, 2022

Bringing in new born daughter from Elephants to Helicopters..new trend in Indian society. — Prasad Jokare (@prasad_jokare) April 27, 2022

This is what we call, "Happiness" in doing such act, where money has no value. Human values are important above all. https://t.co/at3Vuuv9Fs — Salman (Writer and Activist) (@Salman3739) April 27, 2022

In a similar incident, a family hailing from Shelgaon of Pune recently arranged a grand homecoming for the newborn girl child. The child, named Rajlaxmi, was born on January 22 at her mother’s place in Bhosari and a helicopter was hired to get the infant to her home in Shelgaon in Khed, said the proud father Vishal Zarekar , an advocate by profession. The family reportedly spent Rs 1 lakh for the chopper.

“A girl child has been born in our household after a long time and the joy is immense. So, my wife and I brought Rajlaxmi home in a helicopter on April 2. We went to Jejuri to seek blessings, but as we had no permission to land, we prayed from the sky,” Zarekar told ANI.