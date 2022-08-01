Viral News: The online marketplace is full of items and products that are ridiculously expensive for no reason. In recent days, we have come across several luxury items being being sold for whopping amounts, but we would have never imagined that a simple shorts would have such an exorbitant price. And by exorbitant, we mean 15,000! Yes, an ordinary pair of shorts that you might have seen your dad wearing casually at home is being sold for a whopping ₹15,450 by a fashion brand.Also Read - Viral Video: Dancers Perform Mind-blowing Bhangra to Sidhu Moosewala's Level, Wow The Internet | Watch

The shorts have blue and green stripes on them and also have red outlining and a checkered print on the same. The image has been posted on Twitter by a user named Arshad Wahid. “Why is this pattapatti trouser 15k?” he wrote in the caption.

See the photo here:

why is this pattapatti trouser 15k?😭 pic.twitter.com/RrBSeFqd3I — Arshad Wahid (@vettichennaiguy) July 30, 2022

Since being shared, the picture has gone viral, and left Twitter users amused while others were left fuming at the insane price for such an ordinary item. Many wondered what could be the reason for the high pricing, while many made jokes calling it ‘Baburao Ka Kaccha.’

One user wrote, “their shirts are nice and somewhat reasonable for being dEsigNEr but 15k for shorts is insane.” Another commented, ”I won’t even buy this for 200 rupees. I better sleep naked but good lord not wearing this.” A third said, “Will go out on a limb and channel my Desi Maa side to say “I can make this at home.”

Here are more reactions:

What kind of eco friendly is this? Will it dissolve in soil within a week if buried in ground?

Are weavers getting 90% of the share on each sale? — An anxious panda (@DailyPassenger_) July 31, 2022

Bcoz it’s 90’s collections 😜😜😜 — Suresh Kumar (@SureshK77282053) July 30, 2022

….. who is buying clothes from these websites? https://t.co/kjZAr2p1lg — powerful_anteater.jpg (@PranayBS) July 31, 2022

My grandpa used to wear these, didn’t know he had dat dam paper 😳💸💸 https://t.co/mapVwDmvJf — Earendil ⭐⛵ (@earendil_1) July 30, 2022

Prior to this, a pink plastic bucket on Amazon selling for Rs 25,999 had shocked Twitter. What was more baffling is the fact that the final price was after a 28 per cent discount with the original price being 35,900.