Haridwar: In a bizarre, never-heard of incident, a groom in Haridwar’s Bahadurabad area is facing a legal suit of Rs 50 lakh after he ditched his friends on his wedding day. Notably, his friends were left fuming after the baraat left prior to the time mentioned in the wedding card. As a result, the friends who were left behind felt that this was an attack on their dignity, and filed a legal suit of Rs 50 lakh against the groom. Also Read - Viral Video: Wedding Celebrations Turn Tragic in UP's Sonbhadra After Groom Kills Friend In Celebratory Firing

According to an Amar Ujala report, the groom, Ravi, had asked one of his friends, Chandrashekhar, to distribute wedding cards on his behalf. As per the card, the wedding procession was supposed to leave at 5. Adhering to the schedule, his friends including Chandrashekhar, reached groom’s house but were left disappointed to find that the procession had already left.

Now, you would think it’s not a big deal, as they could have joined the baraat later. But things escalated from there! Chandrashekhar called up the groom to clear the confusion and was further hurt by the groom’s words. Instead of admitting his mistake, he asked his friends to go back to their respective houses as they were late.

His friends, of course, felt humiliated and disrespected. Taking things to an extreme level, Chandrashekhar then hired a lawyer and alleged mental torture by people who he invited on Ravi’s insist. He slapped a 50 lakh defamation notice on Ravi and also demanded a public apology from him within 3 days.

The groom was informed about the notice over the phone call. Wonder how he would react now!