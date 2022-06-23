New Delhi: In an untoward incident, a wedding event in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district turned tragic after the groom killed his own friend in a celebratory firing. The shocking turn of events which took place in the Brahmnagar area of the district was captured on camera. The clip of the event has been doing rounds on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Gets Z+++ Security to Safely Escort Him Into Forest. Watch Adorable Clip

In the video, the groom can be seen standing on a chariot and firing as a part of celebrations during which a bullet hit his friend. The deceased has been identified as Babu Lal Yadav, an Army Jawan by profession. If reports are to be believed, the gun used in firing belonged to Yadav.

Viral Video: Groom Kills Friend (WARNING: Some viewers may find the video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised).



Confirming the incident, Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police Amrendra Pratap Singh said that the groom and the victim were friends. He added that Yadav was rushed to the hospital immediately but died during the treatment.

Speaking to NDTV, Singh informed that the groom has been taken into custody and FIR has also been registered. Further investigation into the case is underway.