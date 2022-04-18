Rajkot: With the prices of lemons skyrocketing in the market, it has found a place on the expensive wedding gift list. A groom in Gujarat’s Rajkot was gifted lemons as a wedding gift from his friends and relatives during one of his wedding ceremonies. In a wedding ceremony in Rajkot’s Dharoji town, a group of friends chose to gift lemons to a friend on his special day.Also Read - Viral Video: White Parrot Opens Nut Bolt With Tongue, Internet is Amazed. Watch

Dinesh, the groom’s relative, said, “At this time, the prices of lemons in the state and the country have gone up a lot. There is a lot of need for lemons this season. That’s why, I have presented lemons.” With high demand for lemons amid rising temperatures, the price of the citrus fruit has skyrocketed in Rajkot with wholesale rates reaching as high as Rs 200 per kg.

See the pictures here:

गुजरात: राजकोट के धोराजी शहर में एक शादी समारोह के दौरान लोगों ने दूल्हे को नींबू भेंट किए। दिनेश ने बताया, "इस समय राज्य और देश में नींबू की कीमतें बहुत बढ़ गई हैं। इस मौसम में नींबू की बहुत जरूरत पड़ती है। इसलिए मैंने नींबू भेंट किए हैं।" (16.04) pic.twitter.com/ciQ9MlwIC3 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 17, 2022

The lemon price hike is majorly due to a shortage in supply and high demand during the ongoing summer season. Customers and wholesalers said that the production of lemon is less this time and due to rising temperature and festivals, the demand has soared. The summer season has just started and the prices have already gone up. Among vegetables, as of now, one of the steepest hikes has been witnessed in the prices of lemon and chillies in Rajkot.

Lemon prices have also skyrocketed in Telangana, Rajasthan and several other parts of the country. Lemons are being sold for Rs 70 to Rs 90 per kg in Azadpur Mandi, the largest wholesale market in Delhi. Lemon price soared to Rs 240 per kg in Gujarat and Rs 160 a kg in Karnataka. In Jaipur, lemons are being sold for around Rs 400 per kg.