Ahmedabad: Needless to say, breakups are hard and messy, leaving people in a state of despair. The same happened with a businessman from Gujarat who was so desperate to get back together with his estranged girlfriend that he decided to seek the help of a tantric. However, after months of consulting the tantric, he wasn't able to win back the affection of his girlfriend and also got duped of Rs 43 lakh in the process!

According to The Times of India, 28-year-old Ajay Patel was extremely upset after his girlfriend stopped speaking to him and decided to seek a tantric on the advice of his friend. He then contacted a self-proclaimed astrologer and a media person Anil Joshi, who promised that he would help him get back together with his partner. Joshi told him that someone has performed tantrik magic on his girlfriend and counter-magic is required to get her back. The fraudster then sought payments from Patel at regular intervals to perform tantric rituals.

Without giving it a second thought, Patel first made a payment of Rs 11,400 in May 2020, then Rs 72,00, and from then on, a series of payments to undo the tantric effects. In total, he ended up spending Rs 43 lakh but got no results. Realizing that he’s been cheated, he started demanding to give his money back which Joshi refused to pay and threatened him of dire consequences.

Patel finally decided to lodged a police complaint with the Sarkhej police. “I have submitted my application to Sarkhej police station with all the evidence, including 400-plus audio recordings of the conversation between me and Joshi. I have also given an account of all the money paid to him. But police are yet to file an FIR against Joshi, his wife and his Guru Dharamji who were involved in the cheating,” in a statement to Ahmedabad Mirror.