Gandhidham: A cat lover in Gujarat’s Kutch has established a home for cats named ‘Cat Garden’ spread across an area of 500 square yards and equipped with modern facilities. Upendra Goswami, a custom house agent living in Gandhidham city in Kutch, established the ‘Cat Garden’ in 2017, which has over 200 cats now. Goswami said he has dedicated the cat house to his late sister who died in 1994. Since then, he has been raising cats, but it was in 2017 that he established a cat house for them.Also Read - Gurugram Hospital Launches Blood Donation Program For Dogs And Cats – See More Details

“We celebrate the birthday of my late sister every year. Once a cat entered our house and ate her birthday cake (this was after she had passed away). Since then, it has been staying with us. We believe that it is our sister who is staying with us in the form of the cat,” he said.

Gujarat: A Kutch-based man, Upendra Goswami established a home for cats named 'Cat garden' spread in 500 sq yard area "It was established in 2017. Now we've over 200 cats here. We treat them as part of our family. We've made 16 cottages with some other facilities," he said pic.twitter.com/z0nZ8IqBKt — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2021

Well, the cats raised in the cat house enjoy modern amenities and are provided with all facilities including ACs and theatre.

“We have four AC rooms here and 16 cottages along with 12 beds. There are showers and a mini theatre where the cats watch animal related shows in the evening. They are given food three times a day and we ensure to provide them with best brands of cat food,” said Goswami.

Upendra said that he considers the cats as a part of his family and takes proper care of them. He added that regular veterinary checkups are done for cats and Ahmedabad Jivdaya Charitable Trust supports them in their endeavour.

Goswami’s wife is a school principal and also helps her husband in taking care of the cat house. The couple bear 90 per cent expenses of Rs 1.5 lakhs required per month for the maintenance of the cat house themselves.

‘Cat Garden’ is opened for visitors four hours every Sunday with a minimal entry fees.

(With ANI inputs)