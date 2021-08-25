Ahmedabad: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad died after using an adhesive to seal his private parts instead of using a condom during intercourse with his girlfriend. The incident happened on June 22 when Salman Mirza, a resident of Fatehwadi, Ahmedabad, checked into a hotel with his former fiancé and another woman. Notably, the duo were drug addicts.Also Read - Gujarat Imposes Night Curfew in 8 Cities, Issues Guidelines For Janmashtami, Ganesh Utsav | Details Here

Upon reaching the hotel, the couple first consumed drugs and then decided to engage in sexual activity. While getting intimate, the couple decided to use an adhesive to seal off Salman’s private parts during the intercourse to avoid pregnancy, as they didn’t have any condom. However, he was found unconscious the next day in the shrubs by a person known to him who brought him home. After his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to Sola Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his condition. Also Read - Newly-Wed Andhra Couple Uses JNTU-Kakinada Guesthouse As a Honeymoon Cottage, Probe Ordered

“Since they did not have any protection, they decided to apply the adhesive on his private parts to ensure that she does not get pregnant. They were carrying the adhesive as they occasionally used it with whitener to inhale the mixture for kick. Unfortunately, the adhesive damaged Salman’s organs, and he died due to multiple organ failure” a report by The Times of India quoted an officer as saying. Also Read - Gujarat Approves Non-practising Allowance For In-service Doctors in Line With 7th Pay Commission's Recommendation

A case of accidental death has been registered after Sayrabanu Mirza, Salman’s relative, lodged a complaint with the police. “We are waiting for the report on the deceased’s viscera sample that has been sent for forensic examination,” DCP (Zone 7) Premsukh Delu told TOI.

Notably, Salman was the sole breadwinner for his family, which includes his elderly parents and two sisters.