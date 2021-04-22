Jind (Haryana): In a massive show of humanity, a thief in Jind has surprised police and authorities when he returned the packets stolen from Jind’s Civil Hospital with an apology note. “Sorry, Pata Nahi Thaa Ismey Corona ki Dawai Thi [Sorry, I was not aware this packet contained Coronavirus Vaccine],” the note left by the thief said. The story began on Wednesday night when a box containing vaccines went missing from the hospital store. On Thursday morning, the police in Jind registered a complaint which mentioned 1270 Covishield vaccines and 440 of Covaxin went missing from the PPC centre. Also Read - Haryana: 1,710 Doses of Covishield & Covaxin Stolen From Jind Hospital, District Left With No Vaccines

As per DCP Jind, Jitendra Khatkad, an unidentified man left a bag at a tea stall today at around noon, outside the Civil Lines Police Station saying it contained food packets for staffs. When the police opened the bag, it contained a handwritten note and the vaccines.

According to a Tribune report, there were many other vaccines kept in the store which were not taken away by the thieves. A medical officer said that other valuables like laptop and Rs 50,000 cash besides other things were also lying in the storeroom but the thieves did not take those articles away.

No arrests have been made so far but the story reimposes faith in humanity when the country is already going through a massive health crisis with oxygen supply and hospital beds running out.

Haryana on Wednesday recorded the biggest daily jump of 9,623 coronavirus cases and 45 fatalities that pushed the state’s infection tally to 3,81,247 and the death toll to 3,528, a health department bulletin said.