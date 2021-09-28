Burrillville: The rumoured haunted Rhode Island farmhouse notorious for inspiring the 2013 horror film The Conjuring, has been sold for $1.2 million. Built in 1826 and located on eight acres, the spooky farmhouse clocks in at just over 3,000 square feet and has three bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms and 14 rooms overall. Realtor Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty in its listing called the house in Burrillville “one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States.”Also Read - Is This House 'Haunted'? Lucknow Family Terrified After Hearing Strange Noises From Walls

Notably, in 1971, late paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren claimed that the farmhouse, owned by the Perron family at the time, was being haunted by a witch named Bathsheba Sherman, who died in the 19th century and cursed the land. The horror movie starring Vera Farming and Patrick Wilson wasn’t filmed at the home, but was based on the experiences of the Perron family that lived there. Since the movie’s debut in 2013, the house has gained mainstream popularity, and made it a pop culture phenomenon.

In an Instagram post, the realty shared pictures of the house and wrote a long caption saying, ”Every so often an opportunity presents itself to possess an extraordinary piece of cultural history. ⁣The true story of ‘The Conjuring’ started in this very house, in Harrisville, RI. The critically acclaimed original movie was based on accounts taken from inhabitants of this fourteen-room farmhouse. ⁣Rumored to be haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who in the 1800’s lived in the house, 1677 Round Top Road is one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States. ⁣”