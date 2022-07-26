Viral News: Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to dominates news headlines, whether it’s for his Twitter deal, his quirky tweets or his personal life. A few days back, few reports claimed that Musk once had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan. Reacting to the reports, Musk denied the rumuors and claimed that he has not had sex in ages. He also replied to a link to the story posted on Twitter and described the report as “total bs”. Musk clarified he has seen Brin’s wife twice in three years, both times in the presence of other people, and there was “nothing romantic” between the pair.Also Read - Elon Musk Gets Trolled on Twitter Over Shirtless Pics From Greece Vacation. Here's How He Reacted

He tweeted, “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

Elon Musk’s allegedly banged Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife leading to the couple’s divorce filing. The two are apparently no longer friends. ⁦@elonmusk⁩ https://t.co/87JEc3fSe6 — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) July 24, 2022

While responding to a user, Musk tweeted, “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh).”

Phew glad to hear that 😂 keep your dick in your pants they’re out for your head — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) July 25, 2022

Musk followed up his denial with claims that the publication has engaged in “character assassination” numerous times before and alleged that “none of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!” The report alleged that the affair happened after Musk’s breakup with partner and singer Grimes in September 2021. He also uploaded a photo of himself at a party with Sergey Brin close by, claiming it was taken recently.

______, ______ your 👖 are on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ioq3EGOQj3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

“The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks. Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks. Will try my best to be heads down focused on doing useful things for civilization,” he tweeted.

Yeah, the character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-burgers. I work crazy hours, so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans. None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Musk fathered twins in November 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Musk’s company Neuralink. Meanwhile, Musk is currently locked in a legal battle with Twitter after he dropped a bid to purchase the social media company.

(With Agency Inputs)