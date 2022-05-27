Viral News: In a bid to make roads safe, Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday made wearing a helmet mandatory for pillion riders on a motorcycle. The rule will be implemented from June 9. “Violation of the same will attract a fine of ₹500 and suspension of driving license for 3 months,” Mumbai Police said in a recent directive. ”Persons riding a 2-wheeler i.e both the rider and pillion are hereby urged to wear a helmet. As per MVA, action will be taken in case of violation of this rule for pillion rider as well. We will start implementing after 15 days from now,” wrote Mumbai Traffic police on Twitter.Also Read - Viral Video: Passengers Break Into Garba Dance At Ratlam Station As Train Arrives Early. Watch

See the tweet here:

Persons riding a 2-wheeler i.e both the rider and pillion are hereby urged to wear a helmet. As per MVA, action will be taken in case of violation of this rule for pillion rider as well. We will start implementing after 15 days from now.#WearAHelmet #PillionAsWell pic.twitter.com/5uhHB2z3tY — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 25, 2022

While many welcomed the decision, master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar too reacted to the tweet in a witty manner. Drawing a parallel between the roads and the cricket ground, the ace cricketer mentioned how helmets are already compulsory for striker (rider) and non-striker (pillion). Reacting to the directive, he wrote, ”Dear @ICC, @MTPHereToHelp has made helmets compulsory for striker (rider) and non-striker (pillion). Your turn now Helmets save lives. On the field, and off it too!”

Here’s the tweet:

Dear @ICC, @MTPHereToHelp has made helmets compulsory for striker (rider) and non-striker (pillion). Your turn now 😛 Helmets save lives. On the field, and off it too! https://t.co/iBoT122OvP — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 27, 2022

Mumbai Traffic Police’s Twitter handle also posted a video where Sachin is seen asking pillion riders to wear helmets on motorcycles.

A master tip from the past! We absolutely agree with @sachin_rt, Mumbaikars please wear helmet when pillion riding as well.#WearAHelmet #PillionAsWell pic.twitter.com/noBFneFNB4 — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 25, 2022

Notably, the directive was issued after the traffic police have found that most two-wheeler riders in the city do not wear helmets and violate traffic norms. At present, the traffic police impose a fine of Rs 500 on helmet-less riders or suspend their licenses. After 15 days, the same penalty will be imposed on pillion riders found without helmets, the official said.