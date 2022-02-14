Bagaha: It’s the wedding season in India and brides and grooms across the country are leaving no stoned unturned to make their weddings memorable. In the era of themed weddings, couples plan grand entries at their wedding venues by arriving on chariots, rotating platforms, swings and even helicopters. However, hiring a helicopter can be pretty expensive and not everyone can afford it. In such a situation, a mechanic cum artist in Bihar’s Bagaha thought of a jugaad and decided to turn a Tato Nano car into a helicopter so that grooms can hire it for their weddings.Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Asks Shopkeeper For Donation, Does This Hilarious Thing When He Denies. Watch

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, Guddu Sharma, a resident of Bagaha, spent Rs 2 lakh and turned a Nano car a helicopter. Guddu reportedly used sensors to prepare the entire vehicle. His creative invention has already been a hit as 19 people have already booked it. The helicopter is hired to prospective grooms at a price of Rs 15,000.

Guddu Sharma, the mechanic who gave the car the form of a helicopter, said, ”In the era of Digital India, this invention is a living example of self-reliant India. More than one and a half lakh rupees is required in making such a ‘helicopter’, whereas it will cost more than two lakh rupees to give it a hi-tech appearance. Its rent is Rs 15,000”.

According to the report, there is a huge demand for helicopters in the market during weddings as many people wish to bring their bride home in it. However, the Nano-turned-helicopter comes as a boon for many grooms as they can now easily afford it.