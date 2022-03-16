Beed: Known as the ‘Festival of Color’, Holi marks the arrival of the spring harvest season and the end of winter in the country and is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm.However, across India, Holi traditions differ from region to region and one can find a fascinating diversity even in the celebration of this single festival.Also Read - Viral Video: Donkey Showers Love And Hugs Little Girl Who Raised It | WATCH

One such village in Maharashtra’s Beed district has a bizarre tradition that has continued for almost a century. As per the tradition, the ‘newest son-in-law’ in the village gets a donkey ride and clothes of his choice at the end of it.

What exactly happens during this ritual?

The donkey ride tradition of the village, which is almost 125 km away from Aurangabad, is a much-awaited part of Holi for the villagers and for people from the neighbouring areas, every year. The newest son-in-law of the village is first zeroed in on through a process that takes three to four days. The villagers then keep a watch to ensure he does not go missing on Holi to skip the donkey ride.

The ride starts from the middle of the village and ends at its Hanuman Temple at 11 am, with people giving the son-in-law clothes of his choice.