Agra: In the hustle-bustle of city life, commuters often forget their belongings in autos, buses and cabs. Sadly, in most cases, those valuables are forever lost as someone or the other steals it. However, there are also a few honest people in the world who believe in doing the right thing. Displaying honesty and integrity, one such auto rickshaw driver helped returned a trolley bag containing gold jewellery and cash to its owner, who had forgotten it at the gate of the Agra Cantt Railway Station.

The incident happened on Wednesday when the forgotten bag was spotted by Vinod Yadav, an auto rickshaw driver, who handed it over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Agra Cantt. According to a PTI report, the bag contained a pair of golden bangles, a ring, a pair of anklets, and Rs 75000 cash, along with clothes.

"Vinod found the trolley bag unattended outside the gate of the Agra Cantt Railway Station and handed it over to GRP," Sushil Kumar, Sub Inspector at GRP, Agra Cantt Police Station, said.

Police traced the ownership of the bag to one Biri Singh, a resident of Mursan in Hathras district. He was said to have boarded the Shridham Super Fast Express Train from Bhopal and getting off at Agra Cantt. Singh was loacted through a contact number found inside the bag and was called to collect his property. Kumar said.

”We called the relatives of Biri Singh, who then contacted him. We asked Biri Singh to collect the bag from the GRP police station premises. After completing the procedure, we handed over the bag to him,” he said. ”He was quite happy and thanked us and the driver, as he got the trolley bag and valuables items safely,” he added.

Yadav, who has been operating from the station for past several years, said it was his duty to return the bag. ”I felt very good after returning the trolley bag of the passenger, as it was my duty to handover the unattended bag to the real owner,” he said.

”In past as well, passengers left their belongings, but rickshaw drivers had returned them to the passengers safely,” he added. Biri Singh too expressed expressed disbelief at getting his lost property back and thanked Yadav and the GRP officials.

”I can’t believe that I have got my bag safely with all my valuables and cash as well. Nothing was missing from the bag. “I appreciate the efforts of the auto rickshaw driver and GRP,” he said.