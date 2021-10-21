Viral News: In a bizarre incident, a man in United Kingdom (UK) had a horrible experience when a plane dumped human waste over him and his entire garden, while flying overhead. According to the Mirror, the incident occurred at Windsor, wherein a flight dropped human waste while passing through the city. The incident took place in mid-July but made headlines recently after local councillor Karen Davies brought it to the attention of the aviation forum of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.Also Read - Photo of Woman Cop Carrying Toddler Daughter to Duty at Helipad Goes Viral, Wins MP CM's Praise

Talking about the incident, Davies said that the man’s garden and the umbrellas in it were covered with human waste within a few seconds.

Davies said, “I know a number of incidents happen every year with frozen sewage from planes, but this wasn’t frozen and his whole garden was splattered in a very unpleasant way. He was out in the garden at the time, so a really horrible, horrible experience.” She added, “Hopefully it never happens again to any of our residents.”

Notably, a flight toilet stores human waste in a holding tank. Whenever the flight lands at the airport, the waste which gets sucked into a tanker, is flushed into a dumping van.