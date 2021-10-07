Sasaram: For some people, Sasaram junction in Bihar is just another railway station, but for civil servant aspirants, it’s their center of study and learning. Over the years, Sasaram railway station has become a knowledge hub as thousands of students use it as a coaching and study centre for clearing their competitive exams. Ever since 2002, platforms 1 and 2 of the railway station has become that safe space for thousands of civil service aspirants. This is followed for two hours every morning and evening.Also Read - Viral Video: Chennai Man Drives Auto-Rickshaw on 2 Wheels For 2.2 Km, Sets Guinness World Record | Watch

The station not only caters to civil services aspirants, but is also a study hub for students preparing for the Indian Administrative Service, multiple bank examinations, IITs and IIMs. The reason why students come to this junction is that nearby villages and small cities face severe power cuts while the station has electricity 24/7.

A few days back, IAS officer Awanish Sharan tweeted a photograph which showed several government job aspirants sitting on the platform, engrossed in studying. The picture has gone viral ever since then, and people have appreciated this inspiring initiative and the dedication of these young minds.

See the picture here:

For two hours every morning and evening, both the platforms 1 and 2 of the railway station turn into a coaching class for young people who are aspirants for the Civil Services. Excellent Initiative.👍👏 Courtesy: Anuradha Prasad ILSS. pic.twitter.com/pLMkEn4AOF — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) October 2, 2021

How it started:

In a second tweet, the IAS officer mentioned that the practice is being followed since 2002, after a small group of students started coming to study at the station, after being troubled by power cuts at home. Gradually, more and more students joined, making the junction for study and coaching as well. On a daily basis, young aspirants are seen sitting on the platforms, writing, discussing, and studying sincerely. According to The Telegraph, almost 1,200 students assemble on the platform every evening from far-flung areas of Rohtas. Senior students even provide coaching to the juniors.

“Now the Sasaram railway station study groups have become an institution. Senior students — both those who have been successful and those who have not — come to the station to coach younger boys in what has become a ritual over the years,” Sharan further wrote.

The reason is : Sasaram station has electricity 24X7. And the power never goes. Mostly, the boys are from Rohtas, the district in Bihar that is hit by Left wing insurgency. In many villages, either there is no power or the electricity is only intermittent. — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) October 2, 2021

The railway administration also supported the students by providing them identity cards to enable them to come and sit without worrying. The station has actually helped shaped careers of several students, and many have acknowledged the same.

”Some boys don’t go home at all, opting to sleep there at night. They use the platform to take lessons and tips from seniors: Not just for the written examinations but also for interviews,” Sharan further wrote.

These boys see a government job as the end of their struggles and take advantage of the well lit station to sit under the lamp-post to study. The station has acknowledged its role in shaping careers and has actually issued 500 identity cards to the boys to enable them to come. — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) October 2, 2021

Ramesh Anand, who was a part of this study group, managed to clear the bank clerk examination in 2009. He told Indian Express, “Whatever I am today, I owe it to the railway station study group. Luckily, I cleared my first government job examination within six months of preparation. I travelled from Rohtas to the station every morning and became friends with other aspirants. We all helped each other out in solving questions and with test papers. Some of my friends from the group now work in the railways.”

However, the station now wears a deserted look as authorities have banned study groups citing safety concerns.