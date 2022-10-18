Viral News: The online marketplace is full of items and products that are ridiculously expensive for no reason. In recent days, we have come across several luxury items being being sold for whopping amounts. Now, luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss has come up with its new product: a blue flip-flop worth ₹ 8,990. Yes, you read it right! The whopping price of the flip-flops, which look very much like desi bathroom chappals or slippers, has left netizens baffled.Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Man’s Bollywood Style Proposal In Front Of Eiffel Tower Is The Most Romantic Thing Ever. Watch
Needless to say, Twitter is in disbelief and having a field day cracking jokes and making memes on the ridiculous price of the slippers. Many said that the product looks exactly like those found in desi households, while some said that they wouldn't be willing to pay more than Rs 150 for them.
HUGO BOSS SELLS SLIPPERS FOR RS 9000: SEE TWEET

One user said, “Dmart me 99 me hai,” while another joked, “Hawai chappal that went to the US for its MBA.” A third wrote, “Even if I become a millionaire, I won’t buy a chappal for this much amount.”
A few months back, Balenciaga launched the “most expensive trash bag in the world” for USD 1,790 (Rs 1,42,569 approx). Pictures of the bizarre ‘trash pouch’ inspired by a garbage bag went viral on social media.