Guwahati: In an unusual yet hilarious incident, a thief broke into a house for stealing valuable items but stopped to cook khichdi in the middle of the burglary. The amusing incident was reported on Monday night from Assam’s Guwahati. According to a report by The Hindu, the thief broke into a house in Guwahati’s Hengerabari area while the homeowners were away. However, a few minutes later, noises started coming from the kitchen which alerted the neighbours. Knowing that the owners weren’t at home, they caught the burglar and handed him over to the cops.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Puts Lipstick on Her IPS Dad, Netizens Shower Love | Watch

Assam Police took to Twitter on Tuesday to share details of the incident, revealing that the thief was arrested by police in Guwahati. In a tweet, Assam police wrote, ”The curious case of a cereal burglar! Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well being. The burglar has been arrested and@GuwahatiPol is serving him some hot meals.”

The curious case of a cereal burglar! Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well being. The burglar has been arrested and @GuwahatiPol is serving him some hot meals. pic.twitter.com/ehLKIgqcZr — Assam Police (@assampolice) January 11, 2022

The tweet has gone viral, amusing social media users. Some also praised Assam police’s witty tweet. One user wrote, ”Hahaha….good one. I think since morning he was in planning and execution mode and hence forgot to eat even a morsel.” Another wrote, ” Whoever is handling your page is very witty kudos and way to go !! Best wishes.”

