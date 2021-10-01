Viral News: Needless to say, photographers are the most important part of a wedding as they are the ones who capture beautiful memories of your special day, a day you will never forget. So, it’s important not to mess with or upset them at any cost! One such story of a photographer has gone viral online after she deleted her friend’s photos at the wedding because she was denied food.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Wear Tracksuits to Their Wedding Reception, Spark Comfort vs Style Debate | Watch

The photographer, who is anonymous, shared her ordeal on social media platform Reddit, and described why she deleted the wedding album. She said that she works as a dog groomer and frequently photos her clients’ dogs on her Facebook and Instagram pages. When one of her friends was getting married, he convinced her to click his wedding pictures to save money. The photographer said that she agreed to capture the wedding for $250 and was to start working at 11a.m and finish at 7.30pm.

“Around 5pm, food is being served and I was told I cannot stop to eat because I need to be photographer; in fact, they didn’t save me a spot at any table. I’m getting tired and at this point kinda regretting doing this for next to nothing. It’s also unbelievably hot: the venue is in an old veteran’s legion and it’s like 110F and there’s no AC.To add to this, there was no facility to get water,” she wrote.

Feeling tired and hungry, she told the groom that she needed a 20-minute break to get something to eat and drink.

“I told the groom I need to take off for 20min to get something to eat and drink. There’s no open bar or anything, I can’t even get water and my two water bottles are long empty. He tells me I need to either be [the] photographer, or leave without pay,” the post read.

Annoyed by his answer, she even asked him if he was sure. When he replied ‘yes’, she deleted all of the photographs from the day in front of him and left.

”With the heat, being hungry, being generally annoyed at the circumstances, I asked if he was sure, and he said yes, so I deleted all the photos I took in front of him and took off saying I’m not his photographer anymore. If I was to be paid $250, honestly at that point I would have paid $250 just for a glass of cold water and somewhere to sit for 5min,” she concluded. She asked netizens’ to make their own judgments about the situation.

The thread has gone viral on Reddit and netizens backed her up saying the groom’s attitude was uncalled for. “The wanted maids rates but didn’t even save you food? The dogs are much better people than the ‘friends,” one wrote.