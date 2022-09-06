Hyderabad: A groom who was hosting a reception after his wedding on Friday night ran away and left his bride behind after he saw his wife at the venue. The incident occurred in Moinnagh of Madannapet on Friday evening, when Syed Nazeer was celebrating his second wedding. Just then, his first wife arrived at the reception with cops. Notably, Syed had not informed his first wife, Dr Sana Samreen, about his second marriage.Also Read - Viral Video: Unacademy CEO's Family, Pet Evacuated On Tractor Wading Through Bengaluru Floods

As soon as Syed saw Sana with police officials, he panicked and escaped from the rear entrance of the reception venue. Sana later told Deccan Chronicle that when she learnt what his husband was doing without her consent, she rushed to the spot with her brother Abdul Waheed and officials from Santoshnagar police station. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Welcomes Groom With Dance On Mere Saiyaan Superstar. Watch

Abdul Waheed, brother of Samreen, told Deccan Chronicle, “My sister married Syed soon after he came from New Zealand in 2019. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he was stuck here, and we took care of his expenses. However, he demanded Rs 15 lakh, which we could not pay. He then began keeping away from my sister,” he said.