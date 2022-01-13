Hyderabad: Classism and discrimination is not new in India. Sadly, there are several instances wherein domestic works, delivery persons, etc. are discriminated against on an everyday basis. In yet another case that reeks of blatant discrimination, a housing society in Hyderabad is being slammed on social media after it put up a notice asking ‘maids, drivers and delivery boys’ to not use main lifts or else they will be fined Rs 300.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Speeding on Scooter Miraculously Escapes Colliding With Bus in Mangaluru | Watch
An independent photojournalist going by the Twitter handle @Hrsha posted a picture of a notice outside a lift somewhere in Hyderabad. The text reads, ‘If maids, drivers or delivery boys use main lifts, Rs 300 will be fined”.
See the picture here:
The poster has now gone viral, and netizens have slammed the discriminatory attitude of the building authorities. However, there were also some who defended the move, and called it a Covid precautionary move. Others just didn’t think it to be a big deal and dubbed it as ‘normal’. And a other few claimed that this was to ensure domestic workers, delivery persons don’t spit and dirty the lift.
Here are some reactions:
A few months back, a similar notice was put up in a mall in Udaipur saying that food delivery executives cannot use the lift and should use the stairs instead.