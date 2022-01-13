Hyderabad: Classism and discrimination is not new in India. Sadly, there are several instances wherein domestic works, delivery persons, etc. are discriminated against on an everyday basis. In yet another case that reeks of blatant discrimination, a housing society in Hyderabad is being slammed on social media after it put up a notice asking ‘maids, drivers and delivery boys’ to not use main lifts or else they will be fined Rs 300.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Speeding on Scooter Miraculously Escapes Colliding With Bus in Mangaluru | Watch

An independent photojournalist going by the Twitter handle @Hrsha posted a picture of a notice outside a lift somewhere in Hyderabad. The text reads, ‘If maids, drivers or delivery boys use main lifts, Rs 300 will be fined”.

See the picture here:

The poster has now gone viral, and netizens have slammed the discriminatory attitude of the building authorities. However, there were also some who defended the move, and called it a Covid precautionary move. Others just didn’t think it to be a big deal and dubbed it as ‘normal’. And a other few claimed that this was to ensure domestic workers, delivery persons don’t spit and dirty the lift.

The RWA needs to be warned, and this taken down. The obvious racism/casteism/classism in this is disgusting https://t.co/0FJcZ7km7l — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) January 13, 2022

.@AAP_TS .@AAPTELANGANA .@Aapindirashoban .@AapHyderabad plz find all such buildings and request the residents to remove such discriminatory and racist notices removed. If they want support staff then they must be treated at par. https://t.co/dY0MVqPMje — Adv. Somnath Bharti: इंसानियत से बड़ा कुछ नहीं! (@attorneybharti) January 12, 2022

Apartheid India- where discrimination on basis of religion, profession, finance, gender & skin colour is practiced. 🤨 https://t.co/MVkK58Idda — Smita 🚜 (@NumeroFortyTwo) January 12, 2022

This mindset is prevalent in most Indian upper class society. There is a clear economic segregation happening here when questioned they always maintain owners Pay for maintenance and apartments. This BS and elite mindset is new Indian untouchability but sophisticated — ✌️PeaceMongerᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ ᴴᵃᵗᵉ (@PeaceMonger143) January 12, 2022

When Maids clean your house, make food for you, take care of kids, are all find however if Maids uses Main lift then they will be fined…. 5,00,000 years old Kulture. https://t.co/Na9GUh5IlJ — Amit (@Ikumar7) January 12, 2022

What about guests of residents? I’m assuming they are allowed to use the same lift as residents even though technically they fall into the same “visitor” category as house help, delivery persons, etc ? — nobody (@mujojoj0) January 12, 2022

A few months back, a similar notice was put up in a mall in Udaipur saying that food delivery executives cannot use the lift and should use the stairs instead.