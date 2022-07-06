New Delhi: India recently witnessed an unprecedented sight when a father-daughter duo created history in the Air Force by flying as part of the same fighter formation. Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma, who is a seasoned fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, and his daughter Ananya Sharma, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in December 2021, flew in the same formation of Hawk-132 Advanced Jet Trainers (AJT) at Air Force Station, Bidar on May 30, 2022.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Covers Sleeping Dog With Blanket, Video Will Make You Go Aww | Watch

“Father-daughter duo created history on 30 May 2022, flew in same formation of Hawk-132 ace at AirForce Stn Bidar, where Flying Officer Ananya Sharma is undergoing training before graduating onto faster & more superior fighter aircraft of @IAF_MCC,” said IAF on Tuesday.

The IAF added further that there has not been any previous instance in the IAF where a father and his daughter were part of the same formation for a mission. “There has not been any previous instance in the IAF where a father and his daughter were part of the same fighter formation for a mission. It was the mission where Air Cmde Sanjay and Fg Offr Ananya were more than just father and daughter. They were comrades, who had full faith in each other as fellow wingmen would,” the IAF said.

About the Father-Daughter Duo

Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF in 1989 and has had an extensive experience of fighter operations, having commanded a Mig-21 Sqn as well as a frontline fighter station.

Meanwhile, after completing her B Tech in Electronics and Communication, Ananya was selected for training for the flying branch of IAF. She was commissioned as a fighter pilot in December 2021. She is currently receiving training at the IAF Station in Bidar before moving on to more advanced fighter planes. According to Air Commodore Sharma, as a child, Ananya would always say that she wanted to be a fighter pilot just like him.

“As a child, I would often ask my father why there were no women fighter pilots. He would tell me in his characteristic style – Don’t worry, you will be one,” flying officer Ananya was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

With the induction of the first batch of three women pilots, the fighter stream of the IAF was opened for women in 2016. This comes five years after the IAF decided to accept female fighter pilots into the fighter squadron. Air Marshal (retd) PK Roy commended the duo, saying, “Hope to see many more in (the) future.”

A proud father, Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma & his daughter Flying Officer Ananya Sharma became the first father-daughter pair in the IAF to fly in formation of the Hawk AJT in Bidar…

Hope to see many more in future… https://t.co/q7WqJE3Gkz — Air Marshal P K Roy (@PKRoyIAF) July 5, 2022

Great ! Proud moments for the Father Daughter duo.

That’s a first. Father-daughter fighter pilot duo conquer the skies together. That’s Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma, a proud father who flew in the same formation along with her daughter Flying Officer Ananya Sharma creating history pic.twitter.com/cEIZ9rj8aF — MeGoogle (@MeGoogleB) July 5, 2022

AIR COMMODORE SANJAY SHARMA and his daughter ANANYA SHARMA became the first father-daughter pair in the #IndianAirForce to fly in formation of the Hawk AJT in Bidar. GLORIOUS PAST PROMISING FUTURE @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/HCpAKSmGv3 — Vikas Manhas (@37VManhas) July 5, 2022

Fighter pilot Father-daughter duo 1st in Indian Military Aviation to fly in formation! Meet Flying Officer Ananya & Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma who created history when they flew in same formation of Hawk-132 aircraft at IAF Station Bidar. pic.twitter.com/lKXf5nvgYF — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) July 6, 2022

Is there anything women can’t do?