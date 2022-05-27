Viral News: Despite several campaigns conducted by the authorities, Indians still don’t take the issue of public hygiene seriously. Indian streets, buses and trains are filled with paan ( (betel nut) and gutka-stains, but we could never have imagined that on planes. Recently an IAS officer left the internet disgusted after he shared a picture of a gutka stain below a window of an airplane. IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the image on Twitter and sarcastically wrote: “Somebody left their identity behind.” In the picture, a large speck of gutka is visible under the window seat of the plane.Also Read - Viral Video: Passengers Break Into Garba Dance At Ratlam Station As Train Arrives Early. Watch
The image has left the internet furious and many called for strict action against the person responsible for littering the aircraft. Others joked about the incident and came up with sarcastic replies. Some opined that the trend of eating gutka has increased among people due to tobacco products being endorsed and promoted by film artists. One user wrote, ”There is no difference between human or animals without wisdom.” Another commented, ”By checking the seat no. the passenger should be banned from travelling by air.”
