Viral News: Despite several campaigns conducted by the authorities, Indians still don't take the issue of public hygiene seriously. Indian streets, buses and trains are filled with paan ( (betel nut) and gutka-stains, but we could never have imagined that on planes. Recently an IAS officer left the internet disgusted after he shared a picture of a gutka stain below a window of an airplane. IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the image on Twitter and sarcastically wrote: "Somebody left their identity behind." In the picture, a large speck of gutka is visible under the window seat of the plane.

The image has left the internet furious and many called for strict action against the person responsible for littering the aircraft. Others joked about the incident and came up with sarcastic replies. Some opined that the trend of eating gutka has increased among people due to tobacco products being endorsed and promoted by film artists. One user wrote, ”There is no difference between human or animals without wisdom.” Another commented, ”By checking the seat no. the passenger should be banned from travelling by air.”

There is no difference between human or animals without wisdom #changeforgood https://t.co/wgL3wx8ych — Akhil Thakur (@mr_thakurakhil) May 26, 2022

It was the failure of Govts that they couldn't ban completely thease bad habits causing several types of Cancers.

Iam also having sympathy on Idiots having shops who compulsorily make Prayers to Gods and selling thease type of things to spoil the health of customers. https://t.co/nKW71M7LUC — Ravi Mohan Vikram (@RaviMohanVikra1) May 26, 2022

And we think it happens only on the land https://t.co/HQpdTIMBjJ — Pushparaj shetty (@Pushparajshet19) May 26, 2022

This is the kind of Indian who shames all of us.@Pr4Pr @sangitathakur4 https://t.co/TNxAViPWMN — Rajiv Ranjan (@sagitaire07) May 26, 2022

The only thing that could possibly make a differnce,in the unique case of India,is EDUCATION.Why so?Educaton brings learning.Learning makes a man bettr equippd,more empowerd,capable of differentiating betwen right-wrong/good-evil/high-low.A man becomes well-informed & enlightened — Pramod Kumar (@PramodPks1966) May 26, 2022

Yes!!!! and then we will blame the government and airline authorities for everything. This is the reality. Sad. — Ravi Menon🇮🇳 (@RaviMen48172263) May 26, 2022

The Govt is working on UDAN- ude desh ka aam nagrik, to aam nagrik will spit also. 😂😂😂 Need awareness campaigns for citizens. https://t.co/CtGnQ5viOx — SandeepVarma (@sandeepvarma15) May 26, 2022

Pan eating should be thoroughly banned in the aircrafts. https://t.co/dawinXHUYr — Joy Trichur (@joytrichur) May 26, 2022

