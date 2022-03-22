New Delhi: Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has registered an overwhelming response from the audience and has been absolutely unstoppable at the box office. With its business seeing an increase in collections with each passing day, an IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh put forth a request to the makers of the film. In a tweet, Niyaz Khan requested that the director should donate all the film’s earnings towards the education of the children of the Kashmiri Pandits as well as the construction of homes for them in Kashmir.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 11: Rs 200 Crore is Cakewalk For Vivek Agnihotri's Film - Check Detailed Collection Report

Notably, Niyaz Khan holds the post of deputy secretary in the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department and has also authored seven novels including Talaq Talaq Talaq and Be Ready to Die, on the 2014 genocide of Yazidis by the Islamic State.

”Income of Kashmir Files reached 150 crore. Great. People have given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins’ feelings.I would respect film producer to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children’s education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir. It will be a great charity,” he wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

Reacting to his request, Vivek Agnihotri said that he would be visiting Bhopal on March 25 and asked for his appointment so that they can discuss ideas on how to help the community. ”Sir Niyaz Khaan Sahab, Bhopal aa raha hoon 25th ko. Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer”, Agnihotri tweeted.

Khan had earlier tweeted, “Kashmir File shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of Large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of country.”

Recently, the Karni Sena also urged Zee Studios and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri to pledge 50% profit from the film for the welfare of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

“A majority of the states have declared the movie tax-free to enable the common man to watch it. The producer and director should come forward and donate 50% net profit from the movie for the welfare of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits to show solidarity with the cause espoused in the film,” Suraj Pal Ammu, national president of Karni Sena, told The Tribune.

The Kashmir Files which tells the true story of brutal sufferings endured by Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi. The movie has also managed to break the records of Sooryavanshi and Spiderman’s second-week collection by a record margin.