Viral News: After a chapter on ‘Merits of Dowry’ from a college textbook shocked social media, another page from a Class 3 Social Science book has gone viral for all the right reasons. The picture is of a textbook page featuring a lesson dedicated to challenging gender roles, and is being applauded by Twitterati. The chapter is titled “Changing Roles of Girls and Boys” and is from a Class 3 Social Science textbook of the ICSE Board. The lesson teaches students all about moving away from the gender binaries and gender fluidity.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Performs A Backflip & Dances While Wearing Saree, Internet Says 'Aag Laga Di' | Watch

The textbook chapter was originally posted on Facebook from where it went viral. A user Mamta Sharma Das shared the picture of the page and wrote “In class three social science book. Sigh! The world is changing for good”. See the picture here:

The chapter highlights the different roles girls and boys are expected to play both inside and outside the house. It also explains how the roles played by men and women in a society are changing now. Being a boy or or a girl does not restrict them from pursuing any occupation.

The page also shows a photograph of a child with coloured hair and another one playing football. It then mentions how many people predicted the first picture to be of a girl and the latter of a boy because of the gender roles that expect them to inclined towards a certain thing.

Netizens loved the chapter and called it a welcome change. One user wrote, ”That’s truly awesome…only worry is that these changes should not remain limited to the theoretical expressions…may our next gen truly live these changes in practicality as well.” Another commented, “This is making me extremely happy. That’s some start for sure.”