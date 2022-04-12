Varanasi: With the bulldozer becoming become a mascot of sorts for the Yogi Adityanath government, a tea stall owner in Varanasi has renamed his shop as ‘Bulldozer Baba Tea Stall’. The owner of the tea stall, Ram Surat Yadav said that he was impressed by the role of a bulldozer in ensuring the BJP’s return to power in the recent Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is now popularly known as ‘Bulldozer Baba’ in the state after he extensively used the bulldozer to demolish the illegal properties of mafia and criminals.Also Read - Yogi's Bulldozer To be Used to Demolish Illegal Properties Of Mafias only, Not Poor, Says UP CM

Ram Surat Yadav and his son Chandresh Yadav said they were ‘deeply impressed’ by Adityanath’s style of working and had changed the name of their shop as a ‘mark of respect’ to the Chief Minister.

“We renamed our tea stall the day Yogi Adityanath took oath for the second time as Chief Minister. The tea stall also sells lassi and that is named as ‘Gaushala Lassi Bhandar’. Yogi Adityanath has lot of cows and this is our tribute to him,” said Ram Surat Yadav. Talking about the quality of his tea, Yadav said, “Our tea is as ‘kadak’ as the bulldozer and gives you an instant kick.

“The bulldozer, it may be recalled, was extensively used by Yogi Adityanath in his first term in demolishing the ill-gotten properties of mafia and criminals. The bulldozer was used to raze illegal properties worth crores of rupees in the state.

Recently, couples who were married at a mass wedding function in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj were handed bulldozer toys as gifts. The district’s Mayor Abhilasha Gupta said that the bulldozer has become a “symbol of security” for women and development in the state. he brides also collectively thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, now known as “Bulldozer Baba’ for creating an atmosphere of peace and harmony in the state.

(With IANS Inputs)