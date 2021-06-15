Bhagalpur: People in the UK who are craving for mangoes are in for a treat as the delicious ‘Jardalu’ mangoes from Bihar’s Bhagalpur was exported on Monday to the United Kingdom. This signals a major boost to the agri-exports potential of the eastern region, and also opens up doors for mango farmers in the region. Also Read - Avoid Eating These 5 Foods Right After Consuming Mangoes

In a tweet, PIB shared the photo of the first commercial consignment of mangoes and wrote, ”First commercial consignment of Geographical Indications (#GI) certified juicy & aromatic #Jardalu mangoes from #Bhagalpur, #Bihar exported today to #UnitedKingdom.

See the picture here:

As per a ANI report, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority ( APEDA) in collaboration with the Bihar government, Indian High Commission and Invest India, exported juicy and aromatic mangoes which were packed and treated at APEDA packhouse in Lucknow.

A Ministry of Commerce and Industry release said APEDA has been initiating measures to boost mango exports from non-traditional regions. Recently, a week-long Indian mango promotion programme was organized in Bahrain where 16 varieties of the fruit including three GI certified Khirsapati and Lakshmanbhog (West Bengal) and Jardalu (Bihar) were displayed at superstores of importer Al Jazeera group.

With distinct aroma and taste, Jardalu mangoes from Bhagalpur district of Bihar received GI certification in 2018.

Mango in India is also referred to as ‘king of fruits’ and referred to as Kalpavriksha (wish-granting tree) in ancient scriptures. While most of the states in India have mango plantations, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka have a major share in the total production of the fruit.

Mangoes are processed by the APEDA-registered packhouse facilities and then exported to various regions and countries including the middle-east, European Union, the USA, Japan, and South Korea.

(With ANI inputs)