For decades, Saudi Arabia has been known as one of the most autocratic countries in the world, with little regard to women's rights. However, things are slowly changing for the better and a couple of social reforms have now granted women freedom previously prohibited under the strictly enforced Islamic law. In a first, a flight in Saudi Arabia has been operated by a crew comprising only women–a move which has been dubbed as a milestone for women's empowerment in the conservative kingdom.

Officials said that Saudi Arabia’s first such flight was operated last week, completing a short domestic journey. The flight was operated by flyadeal, the budget subsidiary of flag carrier Saudia, from the capital Riyadh to the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on May 19. According to airline spokesman Imad Iskandarani, most of the seven-member crew were from Saudi Arabia, including Yara Jan, who is reportedly also the youngest Saudi female pilot.

“For the first time in Saudi aviation history, #flyadeal operated the first flight with an all-female crew, most of whom were Saudis, by the latest A320 aircraft. Flight 117 took off from Riyadh and flew to Jeddah,” the airline tweeted.

For the first time in Saudi aviation history!🇸🇦 #flyadeal operated the first flight with all-female crew, majority of which are Saudis by the newest A320 aircraft. Flight 117, flew from #Riyadh to #Jeddah ✈️💜 pic.twitter.com/fWo08hYMd7 — طيران أديل (@flyadeal) May 20, 2022

Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority, which ratified the announcement, has been working towards expanding roles for women in the sector over the years. In 2019, the authority had announced the first flight with a female Saudi co-pilot. Last year, data showed that women’s participation in the state’s workforce rose to 33 per cent at the end of 2020, up from 19 per cent in 2016. Saudi Arabia aims to generate an investment of 356 billion riyal ($95 billion) in its aviation sector by 2030.

Saudi Arabia’s national aviation sector is working to increase the connectivity from Saudi Arabia to 250 destinations. The goals include tripling annual traffic to 330 million passengers by the end of the decade, attracting $100 billion in investment to the region by 2030, installing a new national flag carrier, building a new airport in Riyadh etc.

