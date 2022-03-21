Noida: A 19-year-old boy’s midnight run on a silent Noida road has caught everyone’s attention and has set the internet on fire. Pradeep Mehra’s sheer determination and motivation behind his polite denial of filmmaker Vinod Kapri’s offer of ride home have moved the hearts of many, including Former Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lieutenant General Satish Dua.Also Read - Baal Do, Khaana Lo: Food Vendor Gives Cotton Candy in Exchange For Human Hair | Watch

Lieutenant General (Retired) Dua, who was the Kashmir Corps Commander during the ‘surgical strike’ in September 2016, took to Twitter and offered to help train young Mehra to fulfil his dream of getting recruited in the Indian Army. “His Josh is commendable, and to help him pass the recruitment tests on his merit, I’ve interacted with Colonel of KUMAON Regiment, Lt Gen Rana Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander. He is doing the needful to train the boy for recruitment into his Regiment. Jai Hind,” the General Officer tweeted tagging Kapri’s viral post of Mehra’s midnight run. Also Read - Viral Video: 6-Year-Old Boy Reaches Police Station in Andhra Pradesh to Complain About Traffic | Watch

See the tweet here:

His Josh is commendable, and to help him pass the recruitment tests on his merit, I've interacted with Colonel of KUMAON Regiment, Lt Gen Rana Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander. He is doing the needful to train the boy for recruitment into his Regiment.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/iasbkQvvII — Lt Gen Satish Dua🇮🇳 (@TheSatishDua) March 21, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Sees Dinosaurs on TV For The First Time, Her Shocked Reaction Will Amuse You | Watch

What was the video all about?

Filmmaker and author Kapri on Sunday posted the video of Mehra, whom he found running along a silent road at midnight. In the video, we could see Kapri offering a lift to the young man in his car. However, in a surprising move, the runner, drenched in sweat, repeatedly turns down the filmmaker’s offer.

When asked about the reason for the decline, the young man, who works at a fast-food joint in Noida, told the filmmaker that he is preparing for selection in the Indian Army, and the jog home from work after his shift is his only time to exercise. Dubbing the young man’s determination as “pure gold,” Kapri chronicled Mehra’s story on Twitter with a short clip of their interaction.

In less than 24 hours of being tweeted, the video of young man’s run has garnered over 7 million views already. In the video, Mehra, despite being soaked in sweat, turned down the filmmaker Kapri’s offer to give him a lift.

The boy’s story

An Uttarakhand native, Mehra told Kapri that he runs for a 10-kilometre stretch daily, from his job in Noida’s Sector 16 market to his home in Barola, where he lives with his elder brother. When Kapri once again offered the ride asking the young man to complete his daily exercise in the morning, Mehra informed him that he has no time to train then, as he has to wake up at 8 am every day to cook food before work.

When asked where his parents are, Mehra told Kapri that his mother is unwell and is admitted to a hospital.

Impressed with Mehra’s determination, Kapri, who rode in his car alongside the sprinting youth, told him that the video of their interaction is going to get viral.

“Who’s going to recognise me?” Mehra laughed in response, adding that “If it goes viral, it’s okay, it’s not like I am doing anything wrong.”In his last-ditch attempt to offer a ride, Kapri offered the runner to have dinner with him.

The determined young man again refused the filmmaker’s help and said, “No, but my older brother will be left hungry then, as he worked the night shift and can’t cook for himself at the moment.” Calling Mehra “amazing,” Kapri wished all the best to the young man and ended the clip.