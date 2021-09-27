Leh: Making the nation proud, an Indian Army Officer has set a new Guinness world record for ‘Fastest Solo Cycling (Men)’ by covering a distance of 472 km from Leh to Manali in 34 hours and 54 minutes. Lt Col Sripada Sriram of the strategic Strikers Division achieved the feat on September 26 as he started cycling from Leh in Ladakh at 4 am on Saturday. He reached Manali on Sunday afternoon.Also Read - Long Distance Runner & Cyclist Runs For Over 22 Km to Urge People to Keep Yamuna Clean

Official Twitter Account of Northern Command, Indian Army shared a picture of the officer and wrote, ”Marking the beginning of the Gunners Day celebrations Lieutenant Colonel Sripada Sriram of Artillery successfully broke #guniessworldrecord for ‘Fastest Solo Cycling (Men)’ from #Leh to #Manali covering a distance of 472 Km.”

He said the officer successfully completed the route in 34 hours and 54 minutes, crossing five major passes in tough weather conditions.

Ahead of his journey, the Northern Command of the Indian Army had announced, “Fitness a way of life. Lieutenant Colonel Sripada Sriram from Strike One will attempt to break Guinness world record for ‘Fastest Solo Cycling (Men)’ from Leh to Manali with a distance of 472 Km on 25 Sep 2021.”

The event was part of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations and marks the 195th Gunners’ Day, the spokesman said. Notably, India is celebrating ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ to mark the 50th anniversary of its victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war.

(With PTI inputs)