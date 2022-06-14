Asheville: Serving both delicious and pocket-friendly Indian delicacies is Chai-Pani, a restaurant situated in Asheville, North Carolina which now has been given the title of ‘The Best Restaurant in America’. The North Carolina-based eatery was named the most outstanding restaurant in America at the James Beard Foundation Awards Ceremony in Chicago.Also Read - Indian Student Killed In Canada 'Random Attack', Suspected Killer Arrested: Police

The restaurant is proud of and showcases its Indian Heritage. It pays homage to Indian street food through its menu which provides customers with a large variety of Indian dishes to choose from. From chaat to dessert, this restaurant provides its customers the opportunity to savor the flavors of India with a modern twist to it. The restaurant has been lauded by several of its customers and magazines with the New York Magazine calling it ' A star in downtown's dining scene'.

Here are a few pictures of the restaurant:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chai Pani (@chaipani) Their chef Meherwan Irani is a five-time James Beard nominated Chef. The website of the Asheville restaurant run by Chef , reads, “Chai Pani literally means ‘tea and water.’ It’s slang in India for going out for a cup of tea, a tasty bite, a snack, or ‘a little something.’ In Downtown Asheville (and now in Downtown Decatur) it means innovative, fun, affordable and delicious Indian cuisine. We’d go so far as to say it’s ‘mindblasting’.”

Apart from this, the other awardees included Chef Mashama Bailey chef of ‘The Grey’ a restaurant in Savannah, Georgia who was conferred with the title of ‘ Outstanding Chef ‘ followed by Owamni – A Native American Restaurant in Minneapolis, 75 % of whose staff is Native American, which won the ‘ best new restaurant ‘ title.

This year’s awardees and nominees are a true reflection of the diversity in America. Coming from different geographical regions, there was a larger representation of different cuisines. Dawn Padmore, the vice president of Awards at the James Beard Foundation commented by saying ‘Looking at the audience and seeing so many different people, it feels different, It’s about reflecting the true diversity of the industry.’

(The article has been written by India.Com intern, Gun Malhotra, who is a Class 11 student of Shiv Nadar School)