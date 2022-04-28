Srinagar: Indians are all over the moon after an image of photo of a street food vendor working at a smoke-covered oven won the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2022. The award-winning image has been clicked in Srinagar by Indian photographer Debdatta Chakraborty. In the image titled Kebabiyana, a busy vendor is seen tending to meat kebabs at a small eatery filled with smoke. According to NDTV, the picture was captured at Srinagar’s Khayyam Chowk which is known to be a foodie’s heaven as it becomes a site full of grills, smoke, and aroma of wazwan kebabs.Also Read - Viral Video: School Girl Teaches English Teacher How To Dance On Haryanvi Song. Watch

“Khayyam Chowk is an alleyway in Sri Nagar, which is no different from other streets during daytime. But, in the evening, numerous charcoal ovens are lit up by vendors and the aroma and smoke of wazwan kebabs turn this street into a food-lover’s paradise,” reads the image description.

See the image here:

Overall Winner

And finally, huge congratulations to Debdatta Chakraborty, Overall Winner of the 2022 @FoodPhotoAward Competition with Kebabiyana. An amazing winning image! #FoodPhotoAwards22 pic.twitter.com/eQ0eQTsRqQ — Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year (@FoodPhotoAward) April 26, 2022

Chakraborty said that he took the picture in the busy food street of Khayam chowk in Srinagar while the kebab sellers were just setting it up. Elated with the award, the photographer posted the image on his Instagram page and wrote “Can’t believe it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debdatta Chakraborty (@cdebdatta)

Carloline Kenyon, the founder and director of the contest, said that the photography had “beautifully captured billowing embrace of the smoke, the golden light, and the subject’s expression as he prepares the food for sharing. Sparks fly from the skewers, whose roasting we can almost smell, we imagine the warm, delicious aroma. This image, gentle but powerful, nourishes our soul.”

The image has won love and appreciation from all corners of India and many congratulated Debdatta for the winning shot. One user wrote, ”Loved this shot love this shot well deserved!!!” Another commented, ”Congratulations. Such a brilliant shot, so beautifully captured”. A third said, ”Congratulations. Such a brilliant shot, so beautifully captured.”

See congratulatory tweets here:

Deservingly winner…. congratulations to Debdatta Chakraborty for an amazingly super shot. https://t.co/9Lwj1uMEFm — Sudhir Bhatia (@sudhir_bhatia) April 28, 2022

This stunning shot is a worthy overall winner of the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year @FoodPhotoAward As always a breathtaking array of images to choose from #FoodPhotoAwards22 #food #foodphotography https://t.co/NGxjRGwjXq — regandco (@regandco) April 27, 2022

Really a great capture.👍 — nabakishore pradhan (@nabakishorepr10) April 27, 2022

what a mouthwatering picture 😋 https://t.co/MxobC8kbjb — Asma Rizwan ☺😇 (@asmariz) April 28, 2022