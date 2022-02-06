“We won’t make any big promises, but we will do everything we can to make this work. Through all our disagreement and conflict, we hope to grow our understanding of each other and ourselves. We don’t expect to be the whole village for each other, but we will be by each other’s side, hand in hand, walking through this adventure, together”, the couple’s vows read.

In contrast to traditional Indian weddings that goes on for days, the blockchain ceremony concluded in just 15 minutes. Anil took to his LinkedIn profile to say that the transaction is a permanent, immutable and public record of their commitment to each other on the ETH blockchain.



What are NFTs?

Non-Fungible Tokens are digital files that serve as digital signatures to certify who owns photos, videos and other online media. NFTs allow people to buy and sell ownership of unique digital items and keep track of who owns them using the blockchain. The NFT refers to a unit of currency on the Blockchain, the way cryptocurrency like Bitcoin is bought and sold. Non-fungible mean you can’t exchange it for another thing of equal value. To buy NFTs, a user needs to open a digital wallet that allows them to store cryptocurrency and NFT.

India’s First Metaverse wedding today

A couple from Tamil Nadu is all set to host their wedding reception digitally in Metaverse today. Dinesh S P and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy, who are both Potterheads, will get married in Tamil Nadu’s Sivalingapuram village, but their Hogwarts-themed wedding reception will take place in the metaverse. Dinesh is a software developer and a blockchain and NFT enthusiast, while Jaganandhini is an engineer.

The function will be held in the dining room of Hogwarts castle where the couple’s avatar will greet the avatars of their loved ones who will log in from across the world. They will also accept cryptocurrency as gifts. The bride’s late father’s avatar will preside over the wedding reception. A realistic 3D virtual avatar of her father has been created in the metaverse to attend the couple’s marriage function.