Viral News: Recently, several passengers were left confused after they noticed that IndiGo had levied them a 'Cute charge' on their airline tickets. A user shared pictures of the price breakup of his air tickets, showing that IndiGo had levied a 'Cute charge'. He was levied Rs 100 as Cute charge, which has confused the internet as to what it means. His tweet also triggered a barrage of similar amused reactions, while many also shared similar screenshots of their ticket fare breakup.

The Twitter user named Shantanu shared the price summary and wittingly wrote, “I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought @IndiGo6E would start charging me for it.’ The picture highlights the ‘price summary’ section which include the usual Airfare charges, seat fees, security and convenience, along with a Rs 100 ‘cute charge’.

See the tweet here:

I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought ⁦@IndiGo6E⁩ would start charging me for it. pic.twitter.com/L7p9I3VfKX — Shantanu (@shantanub) July 10, 2022

Another user also shared a similar experience and wrote, “Only because of these new charges in Indigo, I don’t book flights… It would be 20K for me…. More expensive than the flight fare itself.”

See the tweet here:

Only because of these new charges in Indigo, I don't book flights… It would be 20K for me…. More expensive than the flight fare itself.🤭🤭🤗 pic.twitter.com/RlV3IFiApc — Simran Waliya (@simran_waliya) July 10, 2022

Meanwhile, some explained what it actually means, while other users joked about it and shared hilarious tweets.

No worries i can pay 100₹ if someone's referring me cute 🙂😂😂 pain of singles. Btw why i would be charged for airport security 😂, yes I mean tick tick sound's coming from my bag, but that's clock 😂😂😂 — MAK✨ (@Mayankc34631496) July 11, 2022

It is fee charged towards “Common User Terminal Equipment”. It’s charged by Airport Authority of India, not the carrier. They should write it in all caps to suggest that it’s an acronym. — Shivaani Dhar Sen (@mcshivanisen) July 10, 2022

Airports Authority of India charge the CUTE fees on passengers. The 'Common User Terminal Equipment' (CUTE) fees include charges for the use of metal detecting machines,

escalators and other equipment in the airport.CUTE fee is sometimes also referred to as passenger handling fee — Faisal Ansari (@iam_faisal786) July 10, 2022

Oh My God! Tab toh Airplane ki oxygen use karne ka bhi charge le lete. — Umesh Gapbas (@UmeshGawas) July 10, 2022

Hey airline, what are these charges, are you trying to act smart with me Nopes, not smart, just cute — K vos S 🤔 (@khalooo) July 10, 2022

What is CUTE fee?

The full-form of Cute here is “Common User Terminal Equipment”. It is an amount charged by the Airport Authority of India for using metal detecting machines, escalators and other equipment at the airport. Responding to one of the tweets, IndiGo clarified, “Please know that the CUTE charges are levied at select airports for the usage of Common User Terminal Equipment (CUTE) services…We’d love to serve you on board!”

We'd love to serve you on board! Let us know if you need any assistance with the booking.~ Nandita (2/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 10, 2022

