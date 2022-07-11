Viral News: Recently, several passengers were left confused after they noticed that IndiGo had levied them a ‘Cute charge’ on their airline tickets. A user shared pictures of the price breakup of his air tickets, showing that IndiGo had levied a ‘Cute charge’. He was levied Rs 100 as Cute charge, which has confused the internet as to what it means. His tweet also triggered a barrage of similar amused reactions, while many also shared similar screenshots of their ticket fare breakup.Also Read - IndiGo's Techies Go on Sick Leave in Hyderabad and Delhi | Here's Why
The Twitter user named Shantanu shared the price summary and wittingly wrote, “I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought @IndiGo6E would start charging me for it.’ The picture highlights the ‘price summary’ section which include the usual Airfare charges, seat fees, security and convenience, along with a Rs 100 ‘cute charge’.
Another user also shared a similar experience and wrote, “Only because of these new charges in Indigo, I don’t book flights… It would be 20K for me…. More expensive than the flight fare itself.”
Meanwhile, some explained what it actually means, while other users joked about it and shared hilarious tweets.
What is CUTE fee?
The full-form of Cute here is “Common User Terminal Equipment”. It is an amount charged by the Airport Authority of India for using metal detecting machines, escalators and other equipment at the airport. Responding to one of the tweets, IndiGo clarified, “Please know that the CUTE charges are levied at select airports for the usage of Common User Terminal Equipment (CUTE) services…We’d love to serve you on board!”
