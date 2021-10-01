Jakarta: In perhaps the most bizarre wedding ever, a man in Indonesia recently made headlines after he ‘married’ a rice cooker. Khoirul Anam’s bizarre ‘wedding ceremony’ went viral on Twitter after he shared photos showing him dressed up in fancy wedding attire, while the Philips rice cooker donned a bride’s veil. In one picture, the bride and the groom were seen posing together and in another, Anam is seen signing the wedding papers to complete the formalities to make the wedding legal. He is also seen kissing his bride in yet another picture.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Wear Tracksuits to Their Wedding Reception, Spark Comfort vs Style Debate | Watch

Captioning the photos, he described his bride as, “White, quiet, perfect. Doesn’t talk much, good in cooking, a dream come true. Without you my rice is not cooked.”

See the pictures here:

People on social media were left scratching their hands, while others couldn’t stop laughing. Many took to the comment section to wish Khoirul and his “wife” a long and happy marriage. However, the marriage didn’t last long as Anam announced that he ‘divorced’ his ‘wife’ 4 days later. The reasoning behind the separation is that she is good at cooking rice but not good at making any other dishes. Turns out that the wedding and the divorce were all a joke and the man was trying to get some internet publicity.

But such cases are not new. In a similar case last year, a 24-old Russian woman ‘married’ a briefcase, saying her new ‘husband’ is the love of her life. Hailing from Moscow, the woman named Rain Gordon, said she has always been attracted to inanimate objects and things eventually turned romantic with a briefcase that she now calls her ‘husband’.