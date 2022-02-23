Indore: When it comes to cheating during examinations, Indian students have all kinds of tips and tricks up their sleeves. More so, technology has now only made it easier. In one such case which will definitely remind you of the movie Munnabhai MBBS, two medical students in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore got micro-sized Bluetooth devices installed surgically into their ears to cheat in the exams.Also Read - Indore Boy Who Wrote 250-Verse Abridged Version of Ramayana Awarded PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar | Watch

A flying squad of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Monday caught the duo while they were appearing in the last year examination of the MBBS course at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College. Notably, 80 students from MGM Medical College, Aurobindo Medical College and Indus Medical College are taking the exams.

“One of the students had hidden a small device with SIM in his vest, which was being used as a mobile phone. Another student was found with a normal mobile on which phone calls were being made during the examination,” the official said. Both of them had placed Bluetooth-powered microphones in their ears for copying in such a way that no one would notice or be able to see them, he said.